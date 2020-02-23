AIOU extends admissions date of Matric, FA till March 3

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the date of admissions of its Matric and FA programmes till March 3 for Spring 2020 semester, without any late fee charges.

The extension is aimed at facilitating the aspiring students, particularly those from remote regions to bring themselves in the educational net.

The admissions forms and prospectus can be obtained from the University’s main campus, 51 regional campuses and more than 100 coordinating offices across the country.

Moreover, the prospectus and admission forms of all programmes can also be obtained from the University’s official website.