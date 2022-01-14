COAS Bajwa terms Pakistan’s first National Security Police ‘great step’
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday termed the launch of Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy (NSP) a "great step".
The army chief expressed his views during an informal conversation with the media at the launch ceremony the National Security Policy 2022-2026.
He said that the policy will help ensure the national security of the country. Gen Bajwa said that military security is one aspect of the National Security Policy.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the public version of NSP 2022-2026, saying the nation is now headed in the right direction.
"The original version of the policy will remain classified, but a public version of the document will be released," according to Radio Pakistan.
The premier, addressing the launch ceremony of the policy, said national security was defined "in the right manner" in the new policy, as Pakistan had a one-dimensional thought: "We only need military security".
The prime minister said the one-dimensional mindset prevailed in Pakistan as we had "insecurities" due to wars against India in 1948 and 1965.
He also paid tribute to the armed forces and said that despite a persistent threat of terror to the country, the way that Pakistan's security forces fought against terrorism, was commendable.
PM Imran Khan noted that the biggest security of a state is its people. "When the people become stakeholders of the country, it becomes the greatest national security."
The main themes of the National Security Policy are national cohesion, securing an economic future, defence and territorial integrity, internal security, foreign policy in a changing world and human security.
