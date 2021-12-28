DG ISPR terms Pakistan's first security policy key milestone in meeting emerging challenes 

11:15 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
DG ISPR terms Pakistan's first security policy key milestone in meeting emerging challenes 
Share

RAWALPINDI – Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Tuesday country’s first-ever National Security Policy (NSP) an “important milestone in strengthening the national security of Pakistan.  

“The comprehensive framework recognises interlinkages between various strands of national security, imperative to meet emerging challenges in evolving global environment through a whole of government effort,” read DG ISPR’s statement shared on twitter.

Pakistan’s Armed Forces will play their due part in achieving the vision laid out in the policy, Maj Gen Babar concluded.

The statement comes hours after the federal cabinet approved Pakistan’s first-ever NSP 2022-2026, which prioritises the security of the general public.

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf in a tweet said: “After the National Security Committee’s (NSC) endorsement of Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy yesterday, the Cabinet has approved it today.”

“It is a truly historic achievement; a citizen-centric comprehensive National Security Policy with economic security at the core will now be pursued in earnest,” he stated.

He further added that this umbrella document will, over time, “help guide sectoral policies for the fulfilment of our national security objectives.”

Acknowledging the efforts of all the stakeholders, he wrote: “I would like to thank the civil and military leadership for all their support and input. The policy would not have seen the light of day without the Prime Minister’s constant leadership and encouragement.”

Pakistan's first-ever national security policy ... 05:15 PM | 27 Dec, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday approved Pakistan’s first ever National ...

More From This Category
Pakistan bans sale of cars without airbags from ...
10:20 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
New DG ISI 'wants no media coverage'
08:13 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
Pakistan’s Omicron tally reaches 75, confirms ...
08:33 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
Education key to healthy social order, says top ...
06:40 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
SC orders demolition of illegal constructions ...
05:37 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
KP govt mulls delay in second phase of local body ...
01:28 PM | 28 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker who ‘defrauded’ Ertugrul star fires back at PTI, police — DP Exclusive
09:13 PM | 28 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr