DG ISPR terms Pakistan's first security policy key milestone in meeting emerging challenes 

RAWALPINDI – Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Tuesday country’s first-ever National Security Policy (NSP) an “important milestone in strengthening the national security of Pakistan.

“The comprehensive framework recognises interlinkages between various strands of national security, imperative to meet emerging challenges in evolving global environment through a whole of government effort,” read DG ISPR’s statement shared on twitter.

Pakistan’s Armed Forces will play their due part in achieving the vision laid out in the policy, Maj Gen Babar concluded.

The statement comes hours after the federal cabinet approved Pakistan’s first-ever NSP 2022-2026, which prioritises the security of the general public.

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf in a tweet said: “After the National Security Committee’s (NSC) endorsement of Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy yesterday, the Cabinet has approved it today.”

“It is a truly historic achievement; a citizen-centric comprehensive National Security Policy with economic security at the core will now be pursued in earnest,” he stated.

He further added that this umbrella document will, over time, “help guide sectoral policies for the fulfilment of our national security objectives.”

Acknowledging the efforts of all the stakeholders, he wrote: “I would like to thank the civil and military leadership for all their support and input. The policy would not have seen the light of day without the Prime Minister’s constant leadership and encouragement.”