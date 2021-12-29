Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 29 December 2021
09:08 AM | 29 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 29, 2021 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|179.7
|181.1
|Euro
|EUR
|200.5
|202
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|237.5
|240
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|49
|49.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.5
|47
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|126.5
|128
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.85
|388.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|137
|138.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.5
|23.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.85
|17.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.8
|484.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.5
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.55
|97.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|129.5
|131
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.6
|18.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160
|160.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Health Ministry warns of fifth Covid wave in Feb as Omicron spreads10:28 AM | 29 Dec, 2021
- University of Agriculture bans fitted jeans, imposes strict dress ...09:52 AM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan’s active Covid cases cross 10,000-mark after 3 weeks09:29 AM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:08 AM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 December 202108:41 AM | 29 Dec, 2021
TikToker who ‘defrauded’ Ertugrul star fires back at PTI, police — DP Exclusive
09:13 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
-
- Here’s what Hania did at Dananeer’s birthday bash (VIDEO)09:35 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
- Ushna Shah and Saba Faisal announce project with Anurag Kashyap06:20 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
-
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021