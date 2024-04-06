Honda CD 70 gets new features in new upgrade

KARACHI – Honda CD 70 continues to rule Pakistani bike market as is being sold as common man’s ride.

Despite record sales, Honda has not made any big changes and bike still comes with decades old frame. Bike manufacturers are often criticized for no alterations and substantial upgrades in contrast to international market.

Lately, Atlas Honda rolled out latest innovation for CD 70 riders. The new feature was introduced as ‘Race Cone Set’, a lesser known feature that will not make any difference.

Despite the hype from the company, the new update will not be revolutionary, and enthusiasts are encouraged to manage their expectations.

When a company introduces a new model, it often means minor changes like a new paint job, a fancy design, or a new sticker on the same old bike, but features like ‘Race Cone Set’ often invites trolling.

This lack of innovation can be disappointing for those seeking genuine improvements, as the core mechanics of the bike remain largely unchanged.

There is a call for true innovation in the industry, with hopes that manufacturers will step up and provide something genuinely new and exciting for riders. Or else, it seems we'll keep seeing the same old updates, leaving enthusiasts to wonder if things will ever change.