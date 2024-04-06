Honda CD 70 gets new features in new upgrade

KARACHI – Honda CD 70 continues to rule Pakistani bike market as is being sold as common man’s ride.
Despite record sales, Honda has not made any big changes and bike still comes with decades old frame. Bike manufacturers are often criticized for no alterations and substantial upgrades in contrast to international market.
Lately, Atlas Honda rolled out latest innovation for CD 70 riders. The new feature was introduced as ‘Race Cone Set’, a lesser known feature that will not make any difference.
Despite the hype from the company, the new update will not be revolutionary, and enthusiasts are encouraged to manage their expectations.
When a company introduces a new model, it often means minor changes like a new paint job, a fancy design, or a new sticker on the same old bike, but features like ‘Race Cone Set’ often invites trolling.
This lack of innovation can be disappointing for those seeking genuine improvements, as the core mechanics of the bike remain largely unchanged.
There is a call for true innovation in the industry, with hopes that manufacturers will step up and provide something genuinely new and exciting for riders. Or else, it seems we'll keep seeing the same old updates, leaving enthusiasts to wonder if things will ever change.
Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.3
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
