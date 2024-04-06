Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital braces for hotter days ahead Eidul Fitr

KARACHI – Dry and hot weather conditions will prevail in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi in the coming days.

In its update, Met Office predicted hotter days in the southeastern region including Karachi ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The temperature will increase in most places of Sindh during April 7 and April 9, PMD said. The mercury in the upper and central region during the day can hit 40°C, while temperature in lower parts of the province is likely to remain between 36-38°C.

Eid Weather Update in Pakistan

On first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, temperatures will be possibly reaching 39°C in the city. However, there will be sigh of relief in day afterward.

The hot weather will persist until Karachi and other cities in Sindh experience rainfall.

Pakistani government announced Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, with offices operating five days a week observing three public holidays from April 10 to 12, and those working six days a week receiving four public holidays from April 10 to 13.

Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be on April 10, as the Shawwal moon is slated to be sighted on April 9.