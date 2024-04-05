Eidul Fitr holidays for private schools, colleges announced in Pakistan 

LAHORE – All private schools and colleges will observe five holidays on the eve of Eidul Fitr 2024 across the country.

The All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association on Friday made the announcement, stating that the private educational institutions will observe eid holidays from April 10 to April 14.

Dr. Malik Abrar Hussain, the president of the association, said that all private schools and colleges will resume operations from April 15 (Monday).

A day earlier, the federal government notified four-day public holidays for Eid ul Fitr 2024.

A notification issues by cabinet division said "In continuation of Cabinet Division's circular regarding Public and Optional holidays for the year 2024, it is for general information that thy Prime Minister has been pleased to approve public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, as follows".

It said that there will be holidays from April 10 to 12 for the offices observing five working days in a week, adding that the offices operating six days a week will observe holidays from April 10 to 13.