Eidul Fitr holidays for private schools, colleges announced in Pakistan 

LAHORE – All private schools and colleges will observe five holidays on the eve of Eidul Fitr 2024 across the country.
The All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association on Friday made the announcement, stating that the private educational institutions will observe eid holidays from April 10 to April 14.
Dr. Malik Abrar Hussain, the president of the association, said that all private schools and colleges will resume operations from April 15 (Monday).
A day earlier, the federal government notified four-day public holidays for Eid ul Fitr 2024.
A notification issues by cabinet division said "In continuation of Cabinet Division's circular regarding Public and Optional holidays for the year 2024, it is for general information that thy Prime Minister has been pleased to approve public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, as follows".
It said that there will be holidays from April 10 to 12 for the offices observing five working days in a week, adding that the offices operating six days a week will observe holidays from April 10 to 13.
Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.3
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
