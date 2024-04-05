Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

US extends work permits validity for some immigrants: Details inside

Web Desk
05:06 PM | 5 Apr, 2024
US extends work permits validity for some immigrants: Details inside

WASHINGTON - The US government has provided major relief to the immigrants as it extended the validity of specific work permits.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) unveiled a temporary final rule (TFR) to make work permits more accessible to immigrants, building upon recent efforts to modernize immigration processes, particularly regarding eligibility for employment authorization documents (EADs).

Under the new rule, being widely hailed by the immigrants, the automatic 180-day period for certain EADs will be extended to 540 days, aiming to maintain continuity for both immigrants and US employers.

Commenting on the initiative unveiled on Thursday, USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou. said that temporarily lengthening the existing automatic extension up to 540 days will avoid lapses in employment authorizations.

'At the same time, this rule provides DHS (Department of Homeland Security) with an additional window to consider long-term solutions by soliciting public comments, and identifying new strategies to ensure those noncitizens eligible for employment authorization can maintain that benefit,' he said.

It is to be clarified that the fresh changes announced will primarily benefit asylum seekers and foreign nationals seeking permanent residency.

'This temporary measure will apply to eligible applicants who timely and properly filed an EAD renewal application on or after Oct. 27, 2023, if the application is still pending on the date of publication in the Federal Register. The temporary final rule will also apply to eligible EAD renewal applicants who timely and properly file their Form I-765 application during a 540-day period that begins with the rule’s publication in the Federal Register,' read a statement posted by USCIS on its website.

A USCIS spokesperson highlighted that approximately 800,000 immigrants faced the risk of job loss and the potential expiry of their work permits and the latest decision would facilitate them.

This is the second time that the Biden administration has extended the period to 540 days. The initial extension, declared in 2022, concluded on October 27, 2023, reverting automatic extensions back to 180 days. The latest extension encompasses all immigrant categories covered by the 2022 extension.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

05:26 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

100ml liquid rule to remain in place as UK delays installation of ...

05:06 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

US extends work permits validity for some immigrants: Details inside ...

04:01 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

South Korea likely to allow restaurants to hire foreign workers

03:15 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Bali to fast track immigration with installation of additional auto ...

11:34 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia mulls visa free entry for Chinese in fresh tourism push

11:18 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Canada increases permanent residency fee: Here's timeline of ...

Immigration

07:12 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Foreign workers, international students beyond Canada's absorption ...

09:33 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

How to apply for online Umrah visa 2024

12:05 AM | 4 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia introduces E-gates at key airport to help flyers

02:45 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

New Zealand to amend strict visa conditions for overseas parents

10:52 AM | 4 Apr, 2024

South Africa announces digital nomad visa amid praise and criticism

08:17 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Karachi airport's runway to stay closed for a month: Check schedule ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:27 AM | 6 Apr, 2024

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 April 2024

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Gold prices see decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 April 2024

Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 280.4
Euro EUR 299.5 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.18 746.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.48 40.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 721.71 729.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.13 309.63
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: