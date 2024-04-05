‘Don’t test my patience,’ Shaheen Afridi breaks silence amid captaincy saga

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has shared a cryptic message on social media as reports suggested that Babar Azam has been re-appointed as T20 skipper after removing him.
The left-arm bowler shared the message on his Instagram story, stating: “Never ever put me in a position where I have to show you how cruel and ruthless I can be”.
“Don’t test my patience because I might be the kindest and sweetest person you’ve ever met. But once I reach my limit you’ll see me do the things that no one thought I was capable of doing”.
The message comes as reports surfaced that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint Babar Azam as skipper of the national team.
Babar would replace Shaheen Afridi, who was made T20 captain after the former stepped down following the team’s unimpressive performance in ODI World Cup.
Currently, Afridi is attending a fitness training under army supervision at Kakul academy in Abbottabad ahead of the New Zealand series and T20I World Cup.
Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.3
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
