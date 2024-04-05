‘Don’t test my patience,’ Shaheen Afridi breaks silence amid captaincy saga

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has shared a cryptic message on social media as reports suggested that Babar Azam has been re-appointed as T20 skipper after removing him.

The left-arm bowler shared the message on his Instagram story, stating: “Never ever put me in a position where I have to show you how cruel and ruthless I can be”.

“Don’t test my patience because I might be the kindest and sweetest person you’ve ever met. But once I reach my limit you’ll see me do the things that no one thought I was capable of doing”.

The message comes as reports surfaced that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint Babar Azam as skipper of the national team.

Babar would replace Shaheen Afridi, who was made T20 captain after the former stepped down following the team’s unimpressive performance in ODI World Cup.

Currently, Afridi is attending a fitness training under army supervision at Kakul academy in Abbottabad ahead of the New Zealand series and T20I World Cup.