Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanTop News

Hajj flights 2024 to begin on May 9

Web Desk
07:16 PM | 5 Apr, 2024
Hajj flights 2024 to begin on May 9

LAHORE—The Hajj flights 2024 will start on May 9 and continue until June 9, the religious ministry spokesperson said Friday.

In 2023, the Saudi government restored Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims and abolished the upper age limit 65. Over 81,000 pilgrims performed the Hajj under the government scheme in 2023, while the rest used private tour operators.

This year, the Pakistani government announced the results of a draw for Hajj 2024 in December 2023, with more than 63,000 applicants selected for the pilgrimage under the government scheme.

The spokesperson said smartphones are a must for all pilgrims and said they would use mobile phone applications during the holy journey.

He said every pilgrim would be given a free mobile SIM from a Saudi company, which would have 180 minutes for international calls.

The second phase of Hajj training, which chief master trainer Ahmed Nadeem Khan will conduct, is scheduled to begin on April 15. This phase will involve 40 Hajj trainers who will provide training on new initiatives and Hajj-related matters at 122 locations across Pakistan.

The ministry spokesperson stated that the mandatory vaccination process for pilgrims will start ten days before their Hajj flights. Additionally, the pilgrims will be provided with a suitcase, hand-carry bag, shoe bag, Ihram belt, and a green scarf with the Pakistani flag.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:10 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Pakistani student's innovative research honoured in Spain

08:31 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

PIA announces special discount in Umrah 2024 fare

07:24 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Smartphone prices drop significantly in Pakistan; check latest update

07:16 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Hajj flights 2024 to begin on May 9

04:52 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Eidul Fitr holidays for private schools, colleges announced in ...

04:23 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Amina Kamran made acting principal of Aitchison College 

Most viewed

10:26 AM | 4 Apr, 2024

Another Karachi woman sexually harassed by man in broad daylight

07:48 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Pakistan announces Eidul Fitr 2024 holidays

09:34 AM | 3 Apr, 2024

Outrage as Madrassa teacher accused of molesting minor boy released ...

07:44 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Man observing Itikaf booked for raping fellow worshipper in ...

11:40 AM | 3 Apr, 2024

Pakistan shuts down flight operations at this airport for next two ...

11:21 AM | 4 Apr, 2024

Pakistani govt issues notification for four-day public holidays for ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:27 AM | 6 Apr, 2024

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 April 2024

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Gold prices see decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 April 2024

Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 280.4
Euro EUR 299.5 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.18 746.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.48 40.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 721.71 729.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.13 309.63
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: