Hajj flights 2024 to begin on May 9

LAHORE—The Hajj flights 2024 will start on May 9 and continue until June 9, the religious ministry spokesperson said Friday.

In 2023, the Saudi government restored Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims and abolished the upper age limit 65. Over 81,000 pilgrims performed the Hajj under the government scheme in 2023, while the rest used private tour operators.

This year, the Pakistani government announced the results of a draw for Hajj 2024 in December 2023, with more than 63,000 applicants selected for the pilgrimage under the government scheme.

The spokesperson said smartphones are a must for all pilgrims and said they would use mobile phone applications during the holy journey.

He said every pilgrim would be given a free mobile SIM from a Saudi company, which would have 180 minutes for international calls.

The second phase of Hajj training, which chief master trainer Ahmed Nadeem Khan will conduct, is scheduled to begin on April 15. This phase will involve 40 Hajj trainers who will provide training on new initiatives and Hajj-related matters at 122 locations across Pakistan.

The ministry spokesperson stated that the mandatory vaccination process for pilgrims will start ten days before their Hajj flights. Additionally, the pilgrims will be provided with a suitcase, hand-carry bag, shoe bag, Ihram belt, and a green scarf with the Pakistani flag.