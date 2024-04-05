PIA announces special discount in Umrah 2024 fare

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a significant cut in airfare for Umrah 2024 pilgrims.

The move comes at a time when people's buying power is shrinking with the every passing day due to the ever-increasing inflation triggered by a set of tough terms and conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the next bailout package for Pakistan

What is PIA's special discount for Umrah 2024 pilgrims?

As part of a strategic move, the PIA has announced a 30 percent cut in ticket prices to key Saudi destinations such as Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Dammam from April 7 to 11.

Moreover, the Umrah 2024 trip is set to become more affordable as PIA offers a generous fare reduction of up to 20 percent to the pilgrims. Economy class fares have been revised to a more budget-friendly Rs50,000 to make the holy trip more affordable for people before the grand gathering of Hajj 2024.

The move comes soon after the PIA’s recent financial triumph as the national flag carrier has successfully cleared all its liabilities, debts and arrears. This financial revamp has primed PIA for privatization, with a streamlined balance sheet and all financial obligations transferred to a holding company. The Pakistan Stock Exchange has been officially notified PIA’s balance sheet clearance, marking a significant turnaround for the national carrier.

How many flights does PIA operate every week?

Against this backdrop, the PIA has positioned itself as an attractive investment prospect in the aviation sector. The airline prides itself on a strong network, operating 170 weekly flights across 20 countries. With PIA facilitating travel for an estimated 150,000 passengers to Saudi Arabia annually, it continues to cement its crucial role in the aviation industry.

How to get Umrah 2024 visa online?

Embarking on your Umrah pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia has become more convenient with the option to apply for your Umrah visa online, eliminating the need for a travel agent. Here's a straightforward guide to assist you through the process seamlessly.

For pilgrims undertaking this sacred journey, obtaining the Umrah visa through the streamlined online processes ensures convenience and efficiency, allowing you to focus on the spiritual significance of your pilgrimage experience. You can click the link below to know more about the online Umrah 2024 visa.