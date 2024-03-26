PIA privatization plan receives Board of Directors’ nod
KARACHI – Pakistan is taking steps for privatisation of state-owned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which accumulated hundreds of billions of rupee in losses and arrears.
The recent board of directors meeting of national air carrier approved the privatization plan, prepared by Ernst & Young, includes proposals for the future of PIA's employees, such as a voluntary retirement scheme.
The government is taking measures on demand of International Monetary Fund IMF to privatize state-owned enterprises, including PIA, to stop bleeding of state owned enterprise.
PIA board was recently reconstituted, and the federal cabinet approved its decisions regarding the company. Sharif led government, facing economic challenges, agreed to overhaul state-owned enterprises and authorities are close to complete privatization process, which involves selling a 51pc stake with full management control.
PIA's liabilities and losses are significant, with plans to separate debts into a separate entity before selling the stake.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar in the open market on March 26, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.15 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains unchanged at 75.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
