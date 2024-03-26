Search

Hania Aamir trolled for wearing revealing dress in post-Umrah visit to Dubai

Web Desk
12:01 PM | 26 Mar, 2024
Source: social media

Lollywood star Hania Aamir sparked controversy as she flocked to Dubai after performing her first-ever Umrah in Ramadan.

The Mere Humsafar star recently shared on her Instagram clips from day after her pilgrimage, where she is seen spending quality time in UAE.

As fans shower love on Pakistani diva, her revealing clothes garnered unwanted attention. The actor also turned off the comment section to avoid trolling.

Fans previously commend Hania for being both a source of joy and modest individual who prioritises her moral and religious values.

