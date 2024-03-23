Hania Aamir performs Umrah, shares glimpse of first spiritual experience with fans

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir performed Umrah for the first time on the 11th day of Ramadan, as Muslims around the world flocked to Islam's holiest site for pilgrimage.

Known for her lively persona, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star shared moments from her holy journey from Makkah on her Instagram. She dropped pictures and videos of herself in a skin-colored Hijab, exuding elegance and serenity as she posed in Masjid-ul-Haram.

Among the clips, she filmed herself while covering in her hotel room, while another captures her smiling warmly and rubbing her eyes as she travels through the Holy City.

The actor also shared breathtaking views of Makkah, including a poignant image of Islam's holiest premise Kaaba.

The actor expressed gratitude on blessed Friday, marking the 11th day of Ramadan.

Several celebrities including Momal Shiekh and Yashma Gill congratulated Hania on this spiritual journey, commenting on her posts.