PCB's ex-chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away after prolonged illness

Former chief of Pakistan Cricket Board Shaharyar Mohammad Khan breathed his last away after a prolonged illness at the age of 89.

Khan was admitted to a hospital after his condition deteriorated in wee hours of Saturday and he passed during the treatment. The deceased left behind a widow and four children.

Shaharyar Khan, a seasoned diplomat who served as Pakistan's foreign secretary, also played key roles in cricket administration.

He took charge as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in December 2003, succeeding Gen Tauqir Zia.

Despite his strategic approach, he faced challenges due to New Delhi's growing influence in international cricket, leading to his premature exit in October 2006.

The deceased hailed from a renowned Pataudi family, with the senior Nawab of Pataudi as his uncle and the junior Nawab as his cousin.

Following his demise, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow and condolences, praising Shaharyar Khan's contributions and praying for the deceased and his family.