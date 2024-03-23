Pakistan strongly condemns killing of Russian citizens in Moscow terror attack

ISLAMABAD – Daesh attackers stormed a concert hall on the fringes of Russian capital, killing ninety people and wounding over hundred, and the incident triggered global condemnation.

Pakistan also joined other nations to condemn the deadliest attacks in Russia in decades.

In a statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement strongly condemning the recent terror attack in Moscow and expressing solidarity with Kremlin.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, making it one of Russia's deadliest terrorist incidents in years.

UN Security Council also condemned the attack, describing it as a "heinous and cowardly terrorist act" and calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. The assailants, dressed in combat gear, stormed the Crocus City Hall during a sold-out concert, causing chaos and panic among attendees.

Following the attack, Russian officials launched massive manhunt for the attackers, urging residents to remain vigilant. President Vladimir Putin promised to pursue the perpetrators and expressed condolences to the victims' families.

The attack shocked Russia and international community, highlighting the ongoing threat of terrorism. It has also raised questions about security measures and efforts to prevent future attacks.