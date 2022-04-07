Hania Aamir gets emotional as she distributes Iftar boxes among people

Muslims across the world including Pakistan are observing the holy month of Ramadan when they fast from sunrise to sunset, which means, they do not eat or drink anything during this time period.

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir is making sure to celebrate the holy month with zeal and zest as this time around, she distributed Iftari Boxes among the needy and documented the touching experience.

Taking to Instagram, the Mere Humsafar actress won hearts as she distributed food among the poor. The 25-year-old star also got a little emotional during the process.

"only to inspire good deeds. give back as much as you can. Ramadan Mubarak", captioned the Dilruba star.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in the upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do.

Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie is co-produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh, and Shazia Wajahat. The expectations from the film have skyrocketed owing to the fun-filled trailer.