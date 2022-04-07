Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in new viral video
Pakistan has fallen head over heels with former actress Naimal Khawar and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her.
The 28-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous with an alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked.
This time around, the Anaa star dazzled her admirers as she posted new videos of herself looking stunning whilst flaunting her brunette luscious locks.
Sending pulses racing with her new update, the Verna actress mesmerized her massive fan following with her captivating videos that have taken the internet by storm.
Back in 2019, Hamza married Naimal Khawar Khan in a dreamy Nikkah and Walima ceremony. The couple has a son Mustafa Abbasi.
Naimal Khawar's dreamy dance video goes viral 04:25 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
Pakistani heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi's gorgeous wife Naimal Khawar's standout fashion choices have always been lauded ...
