Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in new viral video
Web Desk
05:10 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in new viral video
Source: @naimalkhawarkhan (Instagram)
Share

Pakistan has fallen head over heels with former actress Naimal Khawar and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her.

The 28-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous with an alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked.

This time around, the Anaa star dazzled her admirers as she posted new videos of herself looking stunning whilst flaunting her brunette luscious locks.

Sending pulses racing with her new update, the Verna actress mesmerized her massive fan following with her captivating videos that have taken the internet by storm.

Back in 2019, Hamza married Naimal Khawar Khan in a dreamy Nikkah and Walima ceremony. The couple has a son Mustafa Abbasi.

Naimal Khawar's dreamy dance video goes viral 04:25 PM | 29 Mar, 2022

Pakistani heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi's gorgeous wife Naimal Khawar's standout fashion choices have always been lauded ...

More From This Category
Hania Aamir gets emotional as she distributes ...
04:44 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh enthrall ...
06:59 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Is Sadaf Kanwal expecting her first child?
04:20 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Mishi Khan terms Neelam Muneer's dance moves ...
03:30 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Nayi Awaaz music competition winners announced
09:42 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
Urwa Hocane gets candid about her role in popular ...
09:25 PM | 6 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in new viral video
05:10 PM | 7 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr