Naimal Khawar's dreamy dance video goes viral
Share
Pakistani heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi's gorgeous wife Naimal Khawar's standout fashion choices have always been lauded by fashion enthusiasts.
The Anaa actor who is always dressed to perfection has surely emerged as a strong player when it comes to style statements. This time around, Naimal dazzled the fans with her gorgeous avatar and killer dance moves.
The 28-year-old was recently spotted at a friend's wedding where she twinned in pastel galore with her sister Fiza in matching Faiza Saqlain lehenga-cholis. Further, the sister duo also mesmerized the audience as they danced their heart out.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
However, the netizens have slammed the Alif actor and called him out. They claimed that Abbasi who preached Islam all the time should begin his charity from home before teaching the world.
Back in 2019, Hamza married Naimal Khawar Khan in a dreamy Nikkah and Walima ceremony. The couple has a son Mustafa Abbasi.
Usman Mukhtar opens up about his equation with ... 05:25 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
Pakistani heartthrob Usman Mukhtar's stardom is unmatched when it comes to dramas and in a short span of time, he has ...
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS – Pakistan need 314 runs to win 1st ODI against Australia07:03 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
-
-
-
- PM Imran ready to share 'foreign threat letter’ with CJP Bandial: ...04:52 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Naimal Khawar's dreamy dance video goes viral04:25 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022