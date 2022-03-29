Naimal Khawar's dreamy dance video goes viral
Naimal Khawar's dreamy dance video goes viral
Pakistani heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi's gorgeous wife Naimal Khawar's standout fashion choices have always been lauded by fashion enthusiasts.

The Anaa actor who is always dressed to perfection has surely emerged as a strong player when it comes to style statements. This time around, Naimal dazzled the fans with her gorgeous avatar and killer dance moves.

The 28-year-old was recently spotted at a friend's wedding where she twinned in pastel galore with her sister Fiza in matching Faiza Saqlain lehenga-cholis. Further, the sister duo also mesmerized the audience as they danced their heart out.

However, the netizens have slammed the Alif actor and called him out. They claimed that Abbasi who preached Islam all the time should begin his charity from home before teaching the world.

Back in 2019, Hamza married Naimal Khawar Khan in a dreamy Nikkah and Walima ceremony. The couple has a son Mustafa Abbasi.

