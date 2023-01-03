Iqra Aziz's beach photos take the internet by storm

Lollywood actress Iqra Aziz has been the center of attention on social media for her stunning new pictures. Being one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities with 9.5 million followers on Instagram, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi famed actress is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to breaking the internet. The trendsetter diva is often seen sharing scintillating pictures of her professional and private life that make netizens go gaga.

In a recent series of photos, the Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 diva was seen enjoying herself on a beach in Thailand where she is having a vacation with husband Yasir Hussain. The couple went away with their friends and they are enjoying their best as they traverse the land.

Clad in beautiful exotic outfits the mother of one has social media users on their toes. The Suno Chanda star received a positive response from her admirers who were in awe to watch the petite princess looking absolutely radiating and happy.

The Jhooti actress also shared a video of herself vibing to Meghan Trainor's Made You Look as she playfully raised her eyebrows and flashed her million-dollar smile.

On the work front, Aziz was recently seen in Kasak, Jhooti, Raqeeb Se, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, and Aik Thi Laila.