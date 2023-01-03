Celebs defend fellow actors against Adil Raja's 'allegations'

Pakistani celebrities have stepped forward in defense of fellow actresses and have strongly condemned the allegations and falsified photographs of their fellow female artists.
The fiasco was blown out of proportion when Major (retired) Adil Farooq Raja, a popular YouTuber and a self-styled geopolitical analyst and rights activist, in his December 31 vlog levelled serious allegations against the former top leadership of the army and four “top models and actresses” who would fraternise with the former officials as well as with politicians.
He also mentioned the initials of the four women he was making the claims about — MK, MH, SA and AK.
The allegations broke out a storm on the internet, with netizens attaching names to the initials, forcing Sajal Ali, Kubra Khan, and Mehwish Hayat to respond harshly.
Jumping to their defense are fellow actors and social media personalities Muneeb Butt, Zara Noor Abbas, Mansha Pasha, Zunaira Inam Khan, and many others. Here is what they had to say:
“Same 90’s filthy and graceless politics is back, throwing fake nudes to accusing someone falsely, we haven’t learned anything. We actors are not vulnerable. We stand firm with our female colleagues,” Butt concluded.
It's not "just initials". You're allowing ppl to shame women based off nothing but their own assumptions. What did that allegation prove anyway? That generals are corrupt? Have low morals? Is anyone talking about that? Most people are too busy slutshaming.— Zunaira Inam Khan (@ZunairaInam) January 3, 2023
Women even at the top of their game; independent, outspoken and fearless are considered easy prey by small men.
It is literally the last refuge of the desperate and is the most cowardly thing one can do.— Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha) January 2, 2023
Raja still stands by his claims but says he has not named anybody in his vlog, despite criticism from the entertainment industry. Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat and Sajal Aly among a number of celebrities have also posted messages slamming “baseless insinuations“ and “character assassination”.
