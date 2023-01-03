Search

Celebs defend fellow actors against Adil Raja's 'allegations'

10:42 PM | 3 Jan, 2023
Pakistani celebrities have stepped forward in defense of fellow actresses and have strongly condemned the allegations and falsified photographs of their fellow female artists.

The fiasco was blown out of proportion when Major (retired) Adil Farooq Raja, a popular YouTuber and a self-styled geopolitical analyst and rights activist, in his December 31 vlog levelled serious allegations against the former top leadership of the army and four “top models and actresses” who would fraternise with the former officials as well as with politicians. 

He also mentioned the initials of the four women he was making the claims about — MK, MH, SA and AK.

The allegations broke out a storm on the internet, with netizens attaching names to the initials, forcing Sajal Ali, Kubra Khan, and Mehwish Hayat to respond harshly.

Jumping to their defense are fellow actors and social media personalities Muneeb Butt, Zara Noor Abbas, Mansha Pasha, Zunaira Inam Khan, and many others. Here is what they had to say:

“Same 90’s filthy and graceless politics is back, throwing fake nudes to accusing someone falsely, we haven’t learned anything. We actors are not vulnerable. We stand firm with our female colleagues,” Butt concluded.

Raja still stands by his claims but says he has not named anybody in his vlog, despite criticism from the entertainment industry. Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat and Sajal Aly among a number of celebrities have also posted messages slamming “baseless insinuations“ and “character assassination”.

Adil Raja hits back after being threatened by Kubra Khan with a defamation case

