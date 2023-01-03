Pakistan, UAE leaders discuss bilateral relations in a phone call

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and United Arab Emirates have reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify special bilateral relations during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday.

The premier thanked the UAE President for the financial and material support to Pakistan after the recent devastation caused by climate induced floods in Pakistan.

Shehbaz briefed Al-Nahyan on the upcoming International Conference on Resilient Pakistan, to be held in Geneva on 9 of this month and solicited him support for high level participation from the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed UAE's support for the initiatives to strengthen Pakistan's climate resilience which is the main agenda of the Conference.

PM Shehbaz also extended an invitation to the UAE President for a visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties for five decades that are rooted firmly in common belief and shared values and culture. The UAE is Pakistan's largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.