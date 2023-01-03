Pakistan, UAE leaders discuss bilateral relations in a phone call

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and United Arab Emirates have reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify special bilateral relations during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday.
The premier thanked the UAE President for the financial and material support to Pakistan after the recent devastation caused by climate induced floods in Pakistan.
Shehbaz briefed Al-Nahyan on the upcoming International Conference on Resilient Pakistan, to be held in Geneva on 9 of this month and solicited him support for high level participation from the UAE.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed UAE's support for the initiatives to strengthen Pakistan's climate resilience which is the main agenda of the Conference.
PM Shehbaz also extended an invitation to the UAE President for a visit to Pakistan.
Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties for five decades that are rooted firmly in common belief and shared values and culture. The UAE is Pakistan's largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 03, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.6
|235.85
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.6
|299.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.55
|69.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.50
|156.80
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168.16
|169.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.35
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.1
|744.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.1
|145.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.48
|22.78
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.83
|22.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.75
|244.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,250.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.