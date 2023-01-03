Gulf Giants launch jersey for inaugural season of ILT20

DUBAI – The Adani Sportsline owned Gulf Giants have launched their jersey for the inaugural edition of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) set to be held across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah from 13 January 2023 to 12 February 2023.

Gulf Giants took to social media to unveil their jersey on Monday.

Sticking to the theme of the franchise, the Giants’ jersey is orange in colour with a golden collar. The jersey also has golden strips on the sleeve, with the team’s crest sitting proudly on the top left half of the shirt. The golden colours reflect the resplendent hues, and sprawl across the bottom half, as well, much like the sun’s rays that glisten off the sand dunes in the UAE.

The Gulf Giants, captained by James Vince, will proudly wear the crest which has a golden falcon on it. And much like the UAE’s national bird, the Falcon, the Giants are ever-willing to spread their wings, soar and hunt down their oppositions.

Adani’s Gulf Giants open their campaign in the ILT20 against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on 15th January at the iconic Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Gulf Giants squad: James Vince (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Qais Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Ollie Pope, Rehan Ahmed, CP Rizwan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, and Ashwanth Valthappa