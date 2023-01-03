Search

Zara Noor Abbas comes to Pakistani actors' defense over Major (r) Adil Raja’s 'honey traps' remarks

Web Desk 02:24 PM | 3 Jan, 2023
Zara Noor Abbas comes to Pakistani actors' defense over Major (r) Adil Raja’s 'honey traps' remarks
Source: @zaranoorabbas.official/Instagram and AdilRaja/Twitter

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Zara Noor Abbas is the latest celebrity who called out Major (r) Adil Raja for levelling vile allegations against the country’s top actors.

Zara came for her co-workers’ defense, a day after Adil Raja, a retired military officer and controversial YouTuber, alleged that some actors were used as 'honey traps' by agencies for their gains.

Venting out her anger, the Ehd-e-Wafa star said "freedom of speech didn't mean anyone can get up one day and link women to men or vice Versa’…Being an actress doesn't mean she would go quiet because you would defame her for the luxury of her job."

She further mentioned that "being an ex-army officer certainly doesn't mean you will be respected for your idiotic opinions."

The actor concluded by saying "accountability matters and it will go under question by whoever will put allegations on women or men without facts."

On Monday, Major (r) Adil Raja alleged that at least five Lollywood stars were used as 'honey traps' by the country's establishment. Following his comments, trolls started sharing derogatory posts on social media, prompting a response from the showbiz fraternity who condemned the trend.

Kubra Khan responds to allegations levelled by Major (r) Adil Raja

Major Adil Raja hits back

The controversial geo-political analyst, who escaped from Pakistan after quitting his service, responded to Kubra Khan's warning of legal action.

In a social media post, the former serviceman said he had not defamed Kubra Khan and pointed to his “condemnation” of the rampant speculation that arose after his video as evidence of this.

Raja accused Ehd-e-Wafa of defaming him by explicitly naming him in her post.

‘Gutter Journalism’: Mehwish Hayat addresses slanderous remarks made by YouTuber Major (r) Adil Raja

