Markets to be closed at 8:30pm and wedding halls at 10pm as govt approves energy conservation plan 

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Tuesday approved the energy conservation plan that would enforce the closure of markets at 8:30pm and wedding halls at 10pm.

The decision was announced by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in a press conference flanked by ministers Sherry Rehman, Khurrum Dastagir Khan and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The defence minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to decrease the usage of electricity used by all departments of the federal government by 30%. He also directed against unimportant usage of electricity in offices.

Khawaja Asif said that the federal cabinet allowed enforcing the energy-saving plan which will be applied to the entire country. He added that under the plan wedding halls will close at 10pm while markets will close at 8:30pm.

The minister said that if these timings are implemented than the country will save Rs62 billion.

Asif also announced that the factories producing fans run on electricity will be halted by July 1.

The defence minister said that the government is implementing a programme to reduce electricity consumption in fans. He said that all government institutions will install efficient devices to save electricity, adding that the ineffective devices have been banned.

Asif said that the government is also bringing a building code for the construction sector as the maintenance cost of cement, iron and glass is very high.

The minister also announced that e-bikes will be introduced countrywide.

The minister also announced that the cabinet has directed the formation of a committee to submit a report on implementing work from home in offices.