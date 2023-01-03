Maryam Nawaz appointed senior vice president of PML-N 

Search

Web Desk 03:43 PM | 3 Jan, 2023
Source: file photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appointed Maryam Nawaz as senior vice-president of the party.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb shared a notification issued by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in which Maryam Nawaz has been authorised to re-organise the party at all functional tiers/levels as the “Chief Organizer”.

“Pursuant to the powers conferred under the Constitution of Pakistan Muslim League -N, the undersigned is pleased to appoint Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif as  Senior Vice President” with immediate effect,” the notification reads.

