Uber, Dubai airports partner for seamless travel experience with over 125 cabs

DUBAI - Ride hailing service, Uber and Dubai Airports have entered into a partnership to facilitate the passengers with over 125 vehicles at the service of those landing in Dubai.

The partnership has been announced at a time when the Emirate is bracing for one of the busiest weeks of the year in the backdrop of Christmas and New Year holidays.

Pia El Hachem, General Manager, Uber UAE and Levant commented that the mission was to help people move around their cities more seamlessly.

'This partnership with Dubai Airports and the launch of Uber Travel will streamline the traveling experience for tourists and residents alike by making stress-free and reliable transportation more accessible and easier to use,' he highlighted.

With the partnership in place, Uber’s new vehicle staging area at Dubai International (DXB) will have more than 125 vehicles, allowing for a short estimated time of arrival (ETA) for passengers at the pick-up zone. Under the partnership, Uber and Dubai Airports will be increasing pick-up zones capacity in all terminals, including twelve parking bays, and in-terminal wayfinding.

Eugene Barry, Executive Vice President of Commercial at Dubai Airports has said that they were at the forefront of convergent consumer needs and traveler expectations.

'Dubai Airports partnership with Uber is designed to enhance the degree of service and convenience for our guests, while complementing our existing range of ground transport options to and from DXB,' he opined.

Uber has launched its latest travel feature, Smart Itineraries under which passengers can reserve the Uber from specific locations seamlessly.

To use the feature, riders can link their Uber profiles with their Google account by going to ‘Travel’ section in the app. The 'Travel' section shows upcoming travel plans which can be used to reserve a ride. Smart Itineraries is part of the Uber Travel Suite of Offerings globally, with a range of features expected to launch in the region soon.