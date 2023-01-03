Search

Immigration

Uber, Dubai airports partner for seamless travel experience with over 125 cabs

Web Desk 03:27 PM | 3 Jan, 2023
Uber, Dubai airports partner for seamless travel experience with over 125 cabs

DUBAI - Ride hailing service, Uber and Dubai Airports have entered into a partnership to facilitate the passengers with over 125 vehicles at the service of those landing in Dubai.

The partnership has been announced at a time when the Emirate is bracing for one of the busiest weeks of the year in the backdrop of Christmas and New Year holidays.

Pia El Hachem, General Manager, Uber UAE and Levant commented that the mission was to help people move around their cities more seamlessly.

'This partnership with Dubai Airports and the launch of Uber Travel will streamline the traveling experience for tourists and residents alike by making stress-free and reliable transportation more accessible and easier to use,' he highlighted. 

With the partnership in place, Uber’s new vehicle staging area at Dubai International (DXB) will have more than 125 vehicles, allowing for a short estimated time of arrival (ETA) for passengers at the pick-up zone. Under the partnership, Uber and Dubai Airports will be increasing pick-up zones capacity in all terminals, including twelve parking bays, and in-terminal wayfinding.

Eugene Barry, Executive Vice President of Commercial at Dubai Airports has said that they were at the forefront of convergent consumer needs and traveler expectations.

'Dubai Airports partnership with Uber is designed to enhance the degree of service and convenience for our guests, while complementing our existing range of ground transport options to and from DXB,' he opined.

Uber has launched its latest travel feature, Smart Itineraries under which passengers can reserve the Uber from specific locations seamlessly.

To use the feature, riders can link their Uber profiles with their Google account by going to ‘Travel’ section in the app. The 'Travel' section shows upcoming travel plans which can be used to reserve a ride. Smart Itineraries is part of the Uber Travel Suite of Offerings globally, with a range of features expected to launch in the region soon.

Immigration

Dubai Duty Free increases sales by 78 percent as tourism recovers

11:07 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Original passport must for travel despite Absher platform

07:46 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Qatar resumes visa free entry for over 95 countries including Pakistan

04:53 PM | 30 Dec, 2022

WHO chief says travel restrictions against Chinese 'understandable'

04:34 PM | 30 Dec, 2022

Free parking, revised metro schedule - Here's how Dubai is welcoming New Year

10:55 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

Dubai Airport shares tips to beat holiday rush ahead of busiest day

10:44 PM | 27 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Maryam Nawaz appointed senior vice president of PML-N 

03:43 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 03, 2023

08:05 AM | 3 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 03, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.6 235.85
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.6 299.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.55 69.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 155.50 156.80
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168.16 169.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.35 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.1 744.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.1 145.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.48 22.78
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.83 22.13
Swiss Franc CHF 242.75 244.50
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,250.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: