Gippy Grewal announces upcoming film on his birthday

Indian Punjabi movie star Gippy Grewal has already decided to treat his fans on his birthday with the best possible gift.

The singer and actor, who turned 40 on January 2, has a booming career that doesn't know any limit. With Indian and Pakistani fans all around the world admiring the Carry On Jatta famed actor for his acting prowess and quirky personality, his surprise will surely make headlines.

In a recent Instagram post, the Second Hand Husband star commemorated his birthday by announcing an upcoming project all set to release next year. Though the Lucky Di Unlucky Story actor has an impressive filmography, Grewal has been carving a niche for himself in the Indian Punjabi industry.

Grewal announced the title and poster of his next film Shera Di Kaum Punjabi slated to hit theatres on 12th April 2024. Grewal can be seen donning the look of a warrior clad in iron armour in the poster. The film is reportedly written and directed by Grewal though other details are under wraps.

The Warning actor captioned the post, “Special announcement for my admirers on my birthday #Sherandikaumpunjabi… in cinemas on 12th April 2024.”

Grewal's 4.8 million Instagram followers poured in warm wishes for the actor on his birthday and showcased their excitement for his latest offering.

On the professional front, Grewal has an interesting lineup of films including Warning 2, Snowman, Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi, Widow Colony, Manje Bistre 3, and Carry on Jatta 3 in the pipeline.