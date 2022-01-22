Usman Mukhtar opens up about his equation with Naimal Khawar
Share
Pakistani heartthrob Usman Mukhtar's stardom is unmatched when it comes to dramas and in a short span of time, he has carved a niche for himself as the chocolate hero of the industry.
Moreover, the Sabaat star's crackling on-screen chemistry with his co-star Naimal Khawar in the drama serial Anaa was widely appreciated by the drama buffs.
In his latest interview with 'Tony Tea And Company', the 36-year-old revealed that following the success of his TV debut several fans took their on-screen relationship far too seriously.
The Parchi actor explained that he and Naimal never saw each other in a romantic way, Usman shared, “Naimal and I never had that kind of a dynamic. We were always like siblings… people think we met on the set of Anaa, but we’ve known each other much longer than that. "
The couple’s sizzling on-screen chemistry led to some awkward fan encounters and a plethora of memes as recalled by Usman.
“Sometimes I would get angry, because people would come up, like this aunty, she came up to me and said, ‘Beta, are you okay?’ I said yes and she replied saying, ‘Izzah is getting married to Hamza and I told her I was very happy about it, but people think of the on-screen relationship as a reality.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Usman Mukhtar has been highly praised for his performance in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.
Usman Mukhtar drops first exclusive look from ... 04:15 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
Pakistani heartthrob Usman Mukhtar has left his massive fan following awestruck as he dropped the first ...
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Eight missing as strong winds knock over two fishing boats near Thatta07:40 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
-
- Honda increases car prices by up to Rs126,00006:51 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
-
- U19 World Cup – Papua New Guinea win toss, opt to bat first against ...06:10 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
-
- Usman Mukhtar opens up about his equation with Naimal Khawar05:25 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- 'Main Chala’ - Salman Khan shares the teaser of his latest music ...04:33 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021