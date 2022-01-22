Usman Mukhtar opens up about his equation with Naimal Khawar

Pakistani heartthrob Usman Mukhtar's stardom is unmatched when it comes to dramas and in a short span of time, he has carved a niche for himself as the chocolate hero of the industry.

Moreover, the Sabaat star's crackling on-screen chemistry with his co-star Naimal Khawar in the drama serial Anaa was widely appreciated by the drama buffs.

In his latest interview with 'Tony Tea And Company', the 36-year-old revealed that following the success of his TV debut several fans took their on-screen relationship far too seriously.

The Parchi actor explained that he and Naimal never saw each other in a romantic way, Usman shared, “Naimal and I never had that kind of a dynamic. We were always like siblings… people think we met on the set of Anaa, but we’ve known each other much longer than that. "

The couple’s sizzling on-screen chemistry led to some awkward fan encounters and a plethora of memes as recalled by Usman.

“Sometimes I would get angry, because people would come up, like this aunty, she came up to me and said, ‘Beta, are you okay?’ I said yes and she replied saying, ‘Izzah is getting married to Hamza and I told her I was very happy about it, but people think of the on-screen relationship as a reality.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usman Mukhtar Official (@mukhtarhoonmein)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

On the work front, Usman Mukhtar has been highly praised for his performance in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.