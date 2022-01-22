‘Beti Patao’ – Indian PM Modi’s latest gaffe sparks meme fest on Twitter
NEW DELHI – Microblogging site is all flooded with hilarious memes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tongue slipped again at an event while highlighting measures being taken by his government for girls education in the country.
This is for the second time in this week that Modi has become meme-fodder for Twitter users as recently he faltered in his virtual address to the World Economic Forum (WEF) after a teleprompter stopped working during his speech.
This time, the Indian premier was addressing the ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav Se Swarnim Bharat’ programme when he tried shed light on government’s well-known Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign.
But in the meantime, his tongue slipped and he said ‘Beti Patao’ instead of ‘Beti Padhao’.
'Patao' in hindi holds to 'dating' or flirting while, the actual term being 'Padhao' means 'educating' a child.
Netizens are trolling PM Modi on his slip of tongue. Here are some reactions;
😂😂😂 “बेटी बचाओ बेटी पटाओ” - Beti Bachao Beti Patao says the prime moron who messes up even while reading off the teleprompter. https://t.co/WRQ4EtwP2g— Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) January 20, 2022
Beti bachao, beti patao...!!! He is not prime minister, he is MEME minister... The real life Chatur Ramlingam from 3 idiots... #betibachao #BetiBachaoBetiPatao #betibachaobetipadhao https://t.co/fXc2Bb7pua— Raghav Raman (@AseemAn33925929) January 20, 2022
January 20, 2022
After hearing PM Modi saying, "Beti Bachao, Beti Patao"— Sangpu Changsan (@_sangpuchangsan) January 20, 2022
*Le my single friend : 🤧😂#BetiBachaoBetiPatao #BetiPatao pic.twitter.com/h3i7o12mDt
After Modi’s “Beti Patao” gaffe pic.twitter.com/MhyzsrfI4e— Mr.Fixit (@yippeekiyay_dk) January 20, 2022
After hearing PM Modi speach, "Beti Bachao, Beti Patao"— BC Share kr (@ImOdd_MF) January 20, 2022
*Le single me : 🤧😂#BetiBachaoBetiPatao pic.twitter.com/XRaL2OY4Q0
