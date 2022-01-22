‘Beti Patao’ – Indian PM Modi’s latest gaffe sparks meme fest on Twitter

NEW DELHI – Microblogging site is all flooded with hilarious memes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tongue slipped again at an event while highlighting measures being taken by his government for girls education in the country.

This is for the second time in this week that Modi has become meme-fodder for Twitter users as recently he faltered in his virtual address to the World Economic Forum (WEF) after a teleprompter stopped working during his speech.

This time, the Indian premier was addressing the ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav Se Swarnim Bharat’ programme when he tried shed light on government’s well-known Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign.

But in the meantime, his tongue slipped and he said ‘Beti Patao’ instead of ‘Beti Padhao’.

'Patao' in hindi holds to 'dating' or flirting while, the actual term being 'Padhao' means 'educating' a child.

Netizens are trolling PM Modi on his slip of tongue. Here are some reactions;

