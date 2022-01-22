Ali Zafar rocks the stage at Dubai Expo 2020

06:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
Ali Zafar rocks the stage at Dubai Expo 2020
Pakistani rockstar Ali Zafar is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and needless to say, the Teefa in Trouble star has managed to garner ample praises for himself.

Now, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan star is winning hearts with his exceptional singing skills as he crooned the electrifying Pashto song Larsha Pekhawar at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Setting the stage ablaze, the 41-year-old star celebrated the success of his latest chartbuster after leaving his massive fan following enthralled with a rocking performance at the Dubai Expo 2020 on Pakistan Festival Day

Keeping in view the vibrant fun-filled vibe, the Jubilee stage was set on fire with Ali Zafar's melodious voice.

Moreover, the rockstar recently received the Pride of Performance award on Pakistan Day alongside multiple actors from across the industry.

Earlier, Ali Zafar released a song titled Ura Mein to pay tribute to the armed forces on the occasion of Defence Day.

