Honda increases car prices by up to Rs126,000

KARACHI – Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited has increased the prices of its various variants by up to Rs126,000.

The automaker has revised the prices after the government approved a surge in Federal Excise Duty (FED) in the recently approved Finance (Supplementary) bill 2022.

The prices of Honda City's 1.2L MT and 1.2L CVT will remain unchanged at Rs2,729,000 and Rs2,949,000, respectively.

However, the price of Honda City 1.5L CVT has been increased by Rs77,000 to Rs3,146,000 while the prices of Honda City 1.5L Aspire MT and CVT variants have been hiked by Rs80,000 and Rs85,000, respectively. The new prices of the variants are as Rs3,279,000, and Rs3,454,00, respectively.

The price of Honda Civic 1.5L Turbo RS has been surged by Rs126,000 to Rs5,175,000.

The price of Civic 1.8L VTI CVT has surged to Rs4,079,000 after witnessing an increase of Rs100,000 while Civic VTI CVT SR’s price has gone up from Rs4,259,000 to Rs4,366,000, after a hike of Rs107,000.

Honda BR-V CVT S’s price has been increased by Rs90,000 to Rs3,599,000.