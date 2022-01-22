Tu Jhoom – Daler Mehndi all praise for Naseebo Lal  

Pakistani singer Naseebo Lal has been showered with admiration and compliments after Coke Studio's poetic masterpiece Tu Jhoom starring Abida Parveen and Lal has been winning hearts.

The soulful melody has won appreciation not only in Pakistan but also in India. Now, popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has heaped praises for the tuneful composition and Naseebo’s voice.

Taking to Instagram, Naseebo Lal shared a video of the Tunak Tunak Tun hitmaker where he showcases his adoration for Naseebo’s melodious voice.

“Today I want to tell you that Naseebo Lal has made a name for herself in India and everywhere in the world where people love music. Her voice is capable of conquering every music lover’s heart,” Daler complimented.

“Whoever is watching this, send lots of blessings to Naseebo Lal ji.” The Zor Ka Jhatka crooner further requested the Groove Mera singer to “keep delighting music lovers with her music.”, he concluded.

Reciprocating the love, Naseebo Lal expressed her gratitude and was super humble as the veteran Indian singer complimented her.

"Thank you so much @thedalermehndiofficial paa ji Mola apko salamt rakhen @zulfiqarjkhan @divamagazinepakistan @coke_studio @nichelifestyle", captioned the Groove Mera singer.

Furthermore, 'Tu Jhoom' received widespread attention and has crossed over 10 million views on YouTube. The Coke Studio's first episode's song was an instant hit and was lauded by many Pakistani celebrities.