Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman dance their heart out on 'Chal Chalein' song
Web Desk
05:20 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
Source: @haniaheheofficial (Instagram)
Parde Mein Rehne Do couple Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are stealing hearts as they are currently busy promoting their film in Lahore with zeal and zest.

This time around, the Dilruba star and the Janaan actor were spotted grooving together to the beats of the happy song 'Chal Chalein' from their upcoming film at the Packages Mall.

Shaking a leg to the song in front of the energetic audience, Hania and Ali are surely leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming project with style.

On the work front, Aamir and Khan are all set to star in the upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do. Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie is co-produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh, and Shazia Wajahat. The expectations from the film have skyrocketed owing to the fun-filled trailer.

