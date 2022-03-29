Indian influencer Silky recreates Nadia Afgan's 'Suno Chanda' character

Popular Pakistani drama serial Suno Chanda was a rich entertainment package. From Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed's sizzling chemistry to light-hearted moments, the drama rose to unprecedented fame.

However, it was veteran actress Nadia Afghan’s hilarious comebacks and punchlines that were dubbed as the true gold of the series. Essaying the iconic character 'Shahana', Afghan’s comedic timing was spot on and her hilarious dialogues won hearts.

Now, Indian content creator Silky has recreated 'Suno Chanda's character Shahana's personality and needless to say, the video has left the netizens rolling with laughter.

Taking to Instagram, the influencer posted the stunning video as the BTS of her shoot where she is dressed to the nines in shimmery lehenga-cholis.

"*Walks into a whole set just to film Shahana videos* ???? Some things will never change", captioned the hilarious content creator.

The award-winning rom-com series was directed by Aehsun Talish and produced by Momina Duraid. It did remarkably well in terms of ratings. The show became one of the most-watched television series in the country.