PM Imran, President Zelensky discuss Ukraine-Russia war situation over phone

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday received a phone call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who discussed the ongoing situation in that country amid a military conflict with Russia.

Zelenskyy also shared the development on official Twitter saying he held a phone conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Spoke about our struggle against Russian aggression. The people of Ukraine seek peace. This is our unconditional priority,” the tweet reads.

Had a phone conversation with 🇵🇰 Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI. Spoke about our struggle against Russian aggression. The people of 🇺🇦 seek peace. This is our unconditional priority. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 29, 2022

Prime Minister office also issued a statement saying the premier received a telephone call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier in the day.

The two leaders on Tuesday discussed the situation on the ground while PM Imran expressed deep regret that the military conflict was continuing and reiterated Islamabad’s principled position in support of immediate cessation of hostilities and resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Khan added that he had been persistently highlighting the adverse economic impact of the conflict on the developing countries, manifested in rising prices of oil and commodities.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI received a telephone call from President of Ukraine Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskii (@ZelenskyyUa) today. 🇵🇰📞🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/hTZbgWAa0U — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 29, 2022

During the conversation, Khan underlined that the South Asian country dispatched two airplanes with humanitarian relief assistance for distressed Ukrainians. He also recalled the OIC-CFM session, that concluded last week, saying Islamic countries expressed deep concern at the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation arising from the conflict in East European country.

Non-partisan nations like Pakistan were in a position to play a helpful role in reinforcing efforts for cessation of hostilities and a diplomatic solution, Khan said while emphasizing peaceful dialogue aimed at ending the conflict.

Khan also thanked the support extended by Ukrainian authorities to evacuate Pakistani students and nationals as well as the Embassy staff.