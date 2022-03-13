Pakistan to send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine war refugees

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government decided on Sunday to send two C-130 planes carrying humanitarian aid such as medicines, food and relief goods to Ukraine via Poland.

The federal cabinet approved the Rs60 million humanitarian aid summary via a circular.

According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was proposed to send aid to Ukraine – 100 tents, 500 blankets and 500 mattresses and 30 generators.

As per the summary, NDMA will send soap, hand wash and sanitizers as well for Ukrainian refugees.

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the NDMA to send food to Ukraine.

The Foreign Office summary stated that the Pakistan Army will provide readymade food to Ukraine people.

As many as 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees have been shifted to the neighbouring countries.

Earlier, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that Pakistan had adopted a balanced policy on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and would send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine soon.

Aid goods would be airlifted on C-130 aircraft to Ukraine via the Polish capital Warsaw, he told media persons.

Qureshi said the Pakistan government had played its due role for the safe exit of Pakistani students from Ukraine.

Pakistan has emphasized that Russia and Ukraine should resolve the matter through dialogue and diplomacy.

As per media reports, people in Kyiv are scrambling to escape with the bulk of Russian ground forces about 25km (16 miles) from the centre of the Ukrainian capital.

Russia has said its troops could target supplies of Western weapons in Ukraine.