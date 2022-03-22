Video of Hania Aamir's day out in Karachi bazaar goes viral
Pakistani diva Hania Aamir's impeccable acting skills and charismatic persona are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

A power pack of quick wit and humour, the 24-year-old is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her unmissable charm and fun-loving persona.

Nowadays, the Janaan star is quite busy and she is leaving no stone unturned in promoting her upcoming film with co-star Ali Rehman Khan.

Recently, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star's fun vlog from a bazaar has gone viral. Full of energy and positive vibes, the dimple queen can be seen having the time of her life.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in the upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do.

Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie is co-produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh, and Shazia Wajahat. The expectations from the film have skyrocketed owing to the fun-filled trailer.

