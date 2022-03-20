Hania Aamir surprises wedding guests with killer dance moves
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is gearing up for her upcoming movie ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ and she is leaving no stones unturned to promote her upcoming film.
This time around, Hania Aamir and her co-star and Ali Rehman were spotted dancing at a wedding ceremony. They left the guests stunned with their surprise entry.
A few days back Hania and Ali were seen promoting the song of their film on the roads of Karachi while travelling to luckyone mall on a truck.
Produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh, and Shazia Wajahat film “Parde Mein Rehne Do” is all set to release in cinemas nationwide this Eid-ul-Fitr.
