Hania Aamir surprises wedding guests with killer dance moves
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Hania Aamir surprises wedding guests with killer dance moves
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is gearing up for her upcoming movie ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ and she is leaving no stones unturned to promote her upcoming film.

This time around, Hania Aamir and her co-star and Ali Rehman were spotted dancing at a wedding ceremony. They left the guests stunned with their surprise entry.

A few days back Hania and Ali were seen promoting the song of their film on the roads of Karachi while travelling to luckyone mall on a truck.

Produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh, and Shazia Wajahat film “Parde Mein Rehne Do” is all set to release in cinemas nationwide this Eid-ul-Fitr.

'Peela Rung' Challenge – Hania Aamir invites ... 06:25 PM | 19 Mar, 2022

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir is gearing up for her upcoming movie ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ and needless to say, ...

More From This Category
Babar Azam 'over the moon' ahead of first match ...
04:38 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Accidental fire breaks out at Sialkot ...
01:51 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Hareem Shah’s new TikTok videos in Doha go viral
01:35 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Mehar Bano’s beach party video goes viral
12:50 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
One-eyed baby dies hours after birth in Yemen
09:58 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
Karachi police in action against horsemen for ...
09:24 PM | 19 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hania Aamir surprises wedding guests with killer dance moves
04:00 PM | 20 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr