Babar Azam 'over the moon' ahead of first match at home ground
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan's all format captain Babar Azam, who has established his credentials in the long form of the game, said playing at the home ground is a different feeling, and it cannot be ‘expressed in words’.
Days after playing valiantly for record 10 hours in an innings lasting 425 deliveries, Azam said he's excited ahead of his first Test in the country’s cultural capital Lahore.
Addressing a virtual presser, the 27-year-old reiterated to give best on the home ground saying it is the first time he is playing in front of a home crowd. “I see a result here and if we win, against a major team, it will mean a lot and a proud moment for us,” he said.
Shedding light on squad against Aussies, he said it will be decided after inspection of the pitch while the final decision will be made right before the game.
Rawalpindi and Karachi pitches did not give enough assistance to the seamers, but top ODI batman hopes pitch in Punjab capital will be more receptive, Babar said while adding that small cracks will help spinners.
He mentioned that playing in form is as significant as winning the toss. However, it is true that bowling in the fourth innings is a difficult task but this Test is a part of the sport, he added.
Wisden ranks Babar Azam's 196 against Australia ... 09:38 AM | 20 Mar, 2022
Wisden declared Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s recording-breaking innings of 196 against Australia as the ...
Babar while responding to a query said they have to face criticism whether they play well or not. We don't take criticism negatively and even support each other, he said.
Meanwhile, Shaheens and Kangaroos are eyeing a series-winning victory following two batting-dominated draws, as the third and last Test starts in Lahore on Monday.
Pakistan name T20, ODI squads for home series ... 05:56 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
Pakistan name T20, ODI squads for home series against Australia LAHORE – Pakistan have named a 20-member ODI ...
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan, Barrick Gold agree to revive Balochistan’s Reko Diq ...05:04 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
- Babar Azam 'over the moon' ahead of first match at home ground04:38 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
-
- PM Imran announces pardon for ‘rebel’ lawmakers ahead of no-trust ...03:24 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
- NA session on no-confidence motion called on March 2502:54 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
- Hareem Shah’s new TikTok videos in Doha go viral01:35 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
- Mehar Bano’s beach party video goes viral12:50 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
- How Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza fell in love?06:56 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022