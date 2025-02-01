Champions Trophy tour’s second leg begins in Pakistan

LAHORE – The glittering ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy will begin its second leg of Pakistan tour today with a trip to Sheikhupura’s historical Hiran Minar complex.

During this leg, the trophy will be taken to ten different cities across Pakistan in 14 days.

The global trophy tour ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 began in Pakistan on 16 November after which the trophy was taken to the seven participating countries from 26 November to 26 January.

In its second leg, apart from Sheikhupura the trophy will be taken to Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Quetta.

The trophy will also grace the newly upgraded Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on 8 February during the tri-nation series opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Some of the iconic destinations where the trophy will be taken to during these 14 days include Multan Fort, Bahawalpur’s Noor Mahal, Peshawar’s Arbab Niaz Stadium, Karachi’s National Stadium, Hyderabad’s Niaz Stadium and Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

The global trophy tour will conclude in Karachi on 14 February. The opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to take place between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand on 19 February.