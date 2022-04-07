SBP raises interest rate to 12.25pc
Web Desk
05:50 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
SBP raises interest rate to 12.25pc
Source: File photo
Share

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday raised its benchmark interest rate by a 250 basis points to 12.25% as the country grapples with uncertainty around the outlook for international commodity prices and global financial conditions.

In line with its forward guidance, the meeting took place 12 days in advance. The State Bank of Pakistan Monetary Policy Committee was scheduled to meet on April 19, 2022 to decide the interest rate.

The recent hike comes after the rupee plunged to an all-time low of Rs188.18 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

According to a statement issued by the central bank; the inflation out-turn in March surprised on the upside, with core inflation in both urban and rural areas also rising significantly.

“While timely demand-moderating measures and strong exports and remittances saw the February current account deficit shrink to $0.5 billion, its lowest level this fiscal year, heightened domestic political uncertainty contributed to a 5% depreciation in the rupee and a sharp rise in domestic secondary market yields as well as Pakistan’s Eurobond yields and CDS spreads since the last MPC meeting,” the statement read.

The MPC further noted that in addition, there has been a decline in the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves “largely due to debt repayments and government payments about the settlement of an arbitration award related to a mining project.”

“Accordingly, the MPC decided at its emergency meeting today, to raise the policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25%,” it said.

“These items are mostly finished goods including luxury items and exclude raw materials. The announcement of these measures is expected soon and will complement the action taken by the MPC on interest rates today,” the statement read.

"Looking ahead, the MPC noted that today’s decisive actions, together with a reduction in domestic political uncertainty and prudent fiscal policies, should help ensure that Pakistan’s robust economic recovery from COVID-19 remains sustainable," the statement read.

More From This Category
PM Imran launches Pakistan's first national ...
08:20 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
General elections not possible before October, ...
07:31 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Pakistani professor honoured with Research Award ...
07:59 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
SC to announce verdict on NA speaker’s ruling ...
04:00 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Prisoners in Punjab granted 60-day remission for ...
02:36 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
19-year-old girl killed by brothers for sharing ...
02:09 PM | 7 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in new viral video
05:10 PM | 7 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr