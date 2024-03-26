Pakistan's T20, ODI series against Australia all set for Nov; Check complete schedule here

Pakistani team will embark on Australia tour in November this year, with Men in Green slated to play three ODIs and three T20Is.

Green Shirt's schedule for Australia has been announced by Cricket Australia. The series comprises 6 games in total, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is, to be played across six venues.

The upcoming tour will be first visit of Asian team to Australia in nearly 11 months, after last year's Test series which was dominated by hosts.

The white ball series will kick start on November 4 at renowned Melbourne Cricket Ground. Matches will be played in Adelaide and Perth on 8 and 10 November.

After ODI matches, Pakistan and Australia will compete in a 3-match Men’s T20I Series. The limited over series will start at The Gabba in Brisbane, followed by matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The tour will conclude in Hobart, where the final T20I will be played on November 18, 2024.

Pakistan vs Australia 2024 Schedule