JUI-F’s Talha Mahmood jumps ship to join PPP

PESHAWAR – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Talha Mahmood on Tuesday announced joining the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) during a press conference in Islamabad, accompanied by PPP leaders.
Mahmood, the former Senator, highlighted the PPP's historical efforts to address such challenges, expressing confidence in their ability to improve the country's situation.
Reflecting on his extensive tenure, Mahmood noted his nine-year stint in the Ministry of Interior’s cabinet committee and his chairmanship of the Senate’s prominent Standing Committee on Finance, a position he held from 2021 for a three-year term.
When asked, Mahmood clarified that his decision to join PPP did not stem from any personal differences with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman but rather from his belief in PPP's political platform at present.
Additionally, Mahmood alleged that his mandate was "stolen" by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the recent general elections.
Addressing the presser, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi underscored the party's commitment to fortifying its presence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, citing increasing interest from provincial politicians to align with PPP.
Kundi hinted at surprises in the upcoming Senate elections in KP and criticised the KP assembly speaker for delaying the oath-taking of elected members on reserved seats, which he deemed a violation of the law and Constitution.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar in the open market on March 26, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.15 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains unchanged at 75.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
