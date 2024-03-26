PCB contacts Luke Ronchi for head coach role

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reached out to Luke Ronchi, a former New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman currently serving as an assistant coach for New Zealand, to potentially coach the national team.

The media reports about Ronchi come after Shane Watson, Mike Hesson, and Darren Sammy declined coaching offers from the PCB.

Watson cited his current coaching and commentary commitments, while Sammy mentioned his contractual obligations with the West Indies board as the head coach of the white-ball teams as reasons for declining the offer.

Ronchi has requested some time to consider the offer before making a decision.

It’s worth noting that Ronchi had previously declined an offer from the PCB to coach the national team, leading to the appointment of Bradburn instead.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi recently stated that the board was finalising a coaching panel ahead of the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled to start on April 18.

Luke Ronchi, who has represented both Australia and New Zealand, has an extensive cricketing career, featuring in four Tests, 85 ODIs, and 33 T20Is.

In addition to international cricket, he has also played for various teams in league cricket, including Guyana Amazon Warriors, Islamabad United, Mumbai Indian, and Perth Scorchers.