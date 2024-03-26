Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Sports

PCB contacts Luke Ronchi for head coach role

Web Desk
02:00 PM | 26 Mar, 2024
PCB contacts Luke Ronchi for head coach role

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reached out to Luke Ronchi, a former New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman currently serving as an assistant coach for New Zealand, to potentially coach the national team.

The media reports about Ronchi come after Shane Watson, Mike Hesson, and Darren Sammy declined coaching offers from the PCB.

Watson cited his current coaching and commentary commitments, while Sammy mentioned his contractual obligations with the West Indies board as the head coach of the white-ball teams as reasons for declining the offer.

Ronchi has requested some time to consider the offer before making a decision.

It’s worth noting that Ronchi had previously declined an offer from the PCB to coach the national team, leading to the appointment of Bradburn instead.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi recently stated that the board was finalising a coaching panel ahead of the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled to start on April 18.

Luke Ronchi, who has represented both Australia and New Zealand, has an extensive cricketing career, featuring in four Tests, 85 ODIs, and 33 T20Is.

In addition to international cricket, he has also played for various teams in league cricket, including Guyana Amazon Warriors, Islamabad United, Mumbai Indian, and Perth Scorchers.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

02:00 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

PCB contacts Luke Ronchi for head coach role

01:12 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Pakistan's T20, ODI series against Australia all set for Nov; Check ...

09:32 AM | 26 Mar, 2024

Pakistan jumps to fourth spot in ICC World Test Championship Ranking

10:35 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

Pakistani boxer Agha Kaleem wins title at World Muaythai Boxing ...

09:25 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

PCB picks 29 cricketers for fitness training under Pakistan Army

10:04 AM | 25 Mar, 2024

Amir, Imad Wasim set to join Kakul fitness camp as PCB announces ...

Sports

06:05 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Mohammad Amir takes back retirement ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

05:04 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

PCB announces seven-member selection committee without a chairman 

08:25 AM | 24 Mar, 2024

Pakistan Cricket Board selection committee dissolved ahead of World ...

04:52 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Imad Wasim withdraws retirement from international cricket

10:25 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

PCB forms 7-member selection committee to pick national cricket team

Advertisement

Latest

03:14 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla ‘terrorist’ attack

Gold & Silver

02:51 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pak rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 26 March 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar in the open market on March 26, 2024, Tuesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.15 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains unchanged at 75.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.75.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.15 278.15
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.14 910.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: