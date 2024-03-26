Salman Khan extends greetings to Farhan Ali Waris

Farhan Ali Waris, known for his soulful Naats and Nauhas, alongside his role as a host for numerous shows, is currently immersed in Ramadan transmissions.
Hosting his segment on a private TV channel, he has been engaging in conversations with various luminaries and scholars.
In a delightful turn of events, he received an unexpected call during his show.
The caller hailed from India, none other than Abbas Aly, the fitness trainer to Bollywood icon Salman Khan.
Abbas, who had previously met Farhan Ali Waris during Arbaeen, expressed his continued support by tuning into this year's Ramadan transmission.
Furthermore, he conveyed Salman Khan's greetings and revealed that Salman himself has been following the transmissions.
Farhan Ali Waris was pleased by the call and expressed his gratitude to Abbas Aly for the kind words and admiration, marking a moment of joy amidst his Ramadan endeavours.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar in the open market on March 26, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.15 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains unchanged at 75.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
