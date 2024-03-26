Salman Khan extends greetings to Farhan Ali Waris

Farhan Ali Waris, known for his soulful Naats and Nauhas, alongside his role as a host for numerous shows, is currently immersed in Ramadan transmissions.

Hosting his segment on a private TV channel, he has been engaging in conversations with various luminaries and scholars.

In a delightful turn of events, he received an unexpected call during his show.

The caller hailed from India, none other than Abbas Aly, the fitness trainer to Bollywood icon Salman Khan.

Abbas, who had previously met Farhan Ali Waris during Arbaeen, expressed his continued support by tuning into this year's Ramadan transmission.

Furthermore, he conveyed Salman Khan's greetings and revealed that Salman himself has been following the transmissions.

Farhan Ali Waris was pleased by the call and expressed his gratitude to Abbas Aly for the kind words and admiration, marking a moment of joy amidst his Ramadan endeavours.