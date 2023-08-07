Pakistan's captain Babar Azam made history by becoming the second batter in T20 cricket history to achieve ten centuries on Monday.
After hitting a match-winning hundred for Colombo Strikers against Galle Titans in Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023, the right-handed hitter joined Chris Gayle in an elite group.
Pakistan's captain hit three 120-plus hundreds on the international stage, two in the Vitality Blast and one in the National T20 Cup. He also scored a century for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and another against Leicestershire on tour.
Babar Azam increased his T20 century count to ten with his debut triple-digit performance in the Lanka Premier League, becoming only the fourth centurion in the tournament's history.
Thats the Century Number 10 in T20 Cricket for King Babar Azam ????#BabarAzam #BabarAzam???? #LPL2023 pic.twitter.com/D4Frfs7GbJ— King Babar Azam Army (@kingbabararmy) August 7, 2023
Chris Gayle owns the record for most centuries in the game's shortest format, with a whopping 22 centuries. Babar Azam was also the first Asian batter to reach the landmark of 10 T20 centuries. Virat Kohli of India ranks second on the Asian record with eight centuries in the shortest format of the game.
Babar Azam struck 104 off 59 deliveries as Colombo Strikers successfully chased down 189 in the LPL 2023 encounter.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.22 in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.08 percent, and was being traded at 286.75.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained under pressure and closed at 286.97 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.
Despite the inflows of billions, the rupee remained under pressure due to the high demand for dollar as the government relaxed all restrictions on imports.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
