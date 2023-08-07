Pakistan's captain Babar Azam made history by becoming the second batter in T20 cricket history to achieve ten centuries on Monday.

After hitting a match-winning hundred for Colombo Strikers against Galle Titans in Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023, the right-handed hitter joined Chris Gayle in an elite group.

Pakistan's captain hit three 120-plus hundreds on the international stage, two in the Vitality Blast and one in the National T20 Cup. He also scored a century for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and another against Leicestershire on tour.

Babar Azam increased his T20 century count to ten with his debut triple-digit performance in the Lanka Premier League, becoming only the fourth centurion in the tournament's history.

Thats the Century Number 10 in T20 Cricket for King Babar Azam

Chris Gayle owns the record for most centuries in the game's shortest format, with a whopping 22 centuries. Babar Azam was also the first Asian batter to reach the landmark of 10 T20 centuries. Virat Kohli of India ranks second on the Asian record with eight centuries in the shortest format of the game.

Babar Azam struck 104 off 59 deliveries as Colombo Strikers successfully chased down 189 in the LPL 2023 encounter.