Third ODI: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in super over 

RAWALPINDI – Zimbabwe on Tuesday narrowly escaped a series clean sweep by defeating Pakistan in a super over of the final ODI played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Zimbabwe picked pacer Blessing Muzarabani for bowling in the thrilling super over and he managed to restrict the two Pakistani players to 2 score and sent them to pavilion by fourth ball of the over.

The visiting team easily achieved the target, avoiding the whitewash in the series.

Earlier today, Zimbabwe set a victory target of 279 runs for Pakistan in the third and final One Day International in Rawalpindi batting first after winning the toss on Tuesday.

Earlier, Zimbabwe scored 278 for the loss of 6 wickets in stiputed fifty overs.

Green Shirts have a 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will be looking to clean-sweep in the third match of the series. Pakistan to the rank at top of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League points table after winning series