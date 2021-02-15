Pakistan become first men's team to win 100 T20Is

LAHORE – Green Shirts with its victory against Proteas at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday became the first team to score 100 wins in Twenty20 Internationals format.

Pakistani men’s team defeated South Africa by four wickets, with eight balls to spare.

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the historic moment on the official handle.

Victory in Lahore brings up the ???? for Pakistan@TheRealPCB are the first men’s team to reach a century of T20I wins pic.twitter.com/mBJ5RqClxh — ICC (@ICC) February 14, 2021

"Victory in Lahore brings up the 100 for Pakistan. Pakistan became the first men's team to reach a century of T20I wins, the governing body of international cricket tweeted.

Pakistan has played a total of 164 T20Is with 100 wins, 59 losses, three ties, and two no results.

Many of the cricket fans took to Twitter and hailed the 'Shaheens' for their efforts and dedication.

Congratulations Pakistan For Winning T20i Series vs South Africa Well Played #HasanAli #Nawaz #Rizwan @babarazam258 ThankYou South Africa 4 Visiting #Pakistan Potential in Pakistan For Winning T20 World Cup Keep it up pic.twitter.com/Mh77493gul — Dr. Meraj Siddiqui (@DrMerajS) February 14, 2021

???????? First team to win 100 t20is ???????? Congratulations to all on this great milestone and series win. Well played @iMRizwanPak you are in a super form MashaAllah ???????? Congrats to Zahid on a brilliant debut and great to see Hasso back in the green colours.#PakvSA pic.twitter.com/KAxzUM15cl — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) February 14, 2021

Congratulations to Pakistan on becoming the first team to win 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ T20 internationals ???? Which player played the most significant part in this milestone? ???? #PAKvSA ???????????????? | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/5ZEk8TzWs9 — CricWick (@CricWick) February 14, 2021

Congratulations Pakistan.Pakistan have become the first team to win 100 Men's T20 Internationals @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/3YzOSJB8JB — Muhammad Noman (@Nomancricket29) February 14, 2021