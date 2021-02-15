Pakistan become first men's team to win 100 T20Is
Web Desk
01:18 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
Pakistan become first men's team to win 100 T20Is
Share

LAHORE – Green Shirts with its victory against Proteas at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday became the first team to score 100 wins in Twenty20 Internationals format.

Pakistani men’s team defeated South Africa by four wickets, with eight balls to spare.

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the historic moment on the official handle.

"Victory in Lahore brings up the 100 for Pakistan. Pakistan became the first men's team to reach a century of T20I wins, the governing body of international cricket tweeted.

Pakistan has played a total of 164 T20Is with 100 wins, 59 losses, three ties, and two no results.

Many of the cricket fans took to Twitter and hailed the 'Shaheens' for their efforts and dedication.

More From This Category
FC personnel martyred repelling terror attack in ...
01:30 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
PM Imran facilitates overseas Pakistanis after ...
10:41 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
#AMAN2021: CJCSC witnesses maritime ...
09:36 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
Pakistan reports 1,048 new COVID-19 cases, 26 ...
09:00 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
#pawrihorihai – Pakistan Cricket celebrates ...
12:07 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
Javed Afridi responds to ‘MG Motors mega ...
11:05 PM | 14 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan announces stars line-up for PSL 2021 opening ceremony
10:22 PM | 14 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr