Swiss man, German woman on Lahore visit abducted, robbed of Rs15 million
LAHORE – Two foreigners were abducted and looted Rs15 million on February 10 at their arrival to Pakistan.
The accused, identified as Rana Irfan, invited a Swiss citizen and a German woman to Punjab provincial capital for an investment scheme.
Rana then along with his accomplices took the foreign nationals from a hotel where they were staying after arrival in Lahore to an undisclosed location with their eyes covered. The accused then blackmailed them into transferring 6,300 euros and 1.86 Bitcoin into his account.
The abductor had met with both the foreigners in their respective countries.
The translator of the two foreign citizens has lodged a case on their behalf at the racecourse police station and further investigation is underway.
